UPSC CSE 2025: Declares Civil Services Exam 2025 Cut-Off Marks For All Stages

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the cut-off marks for different stages of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025. The commission released the cut-off scores for the preliminary examination, mains examination and the final stage after the interview. The announcement gives candidates a clear idea of the marks required to move through each stage of the examination process.

For the preliminary examination, the cut-off for the General category is 92.66 marks in the GS Paper 1. The UPSC CSE 2025 cut-off for candidates belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories is 89.34, while it is 92.00 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 84.00 for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 82.66 for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

For candidates in the PwBD categories, the cut-offs range between 76.66 and 40.66 marks.

The PwBD categories include candidates with benchmark disabilities such as locomotor disability, blindness or low vision, deaf and hard of hearing, and multiple disabilities.

Download UPSC CSE Cutoff PDF

Download UPSC CSE Final Result 2025 Official PDF

The commission clarified that the CSE 2025 prelims cut-off is calculated only from GS Paper 1. It said that GS Paper 2 (CSAT) is qualifying in nature and requires a minimum of 33 per cent marks.

For the Mains examination, the cut-off required to qualify for the interview stage was 739 marks for the General category. The cut-off is 706 for EWS candidates, 717 for OBC candidates, 700 for SC candidates and 694 for ST candidates.

In the final result, which combines marks obtained in the Mains examination and the Personality Test, the final cut-off for the General category stands at 963 marks. The final cut-off is 926 for EWS, 931 for OBC, 905 for SC and 902 for ST candidates.

In the UPSC CSE 2025 examination, a total of 958 candidates have been recommended for appointment to services such as IAS, IPS, IFS and other central services. The UPSC CSE 2025 result was declared on March 6.

The commission said that the marks obtained by candidates in UPSC CSE 2025 will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of the declaration of the result, meaning within March 20.