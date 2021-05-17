UPSC NDA Registration Likely To Begin On June 9

UPSC NDA is likely to begin on June 9. The exam is scheduled to be held September 5.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to begin the registration process for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) exam on June 9. The UPSC conducts the exam for selection to Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Indian Naval Academy Course. Class 12 pass candidates are eligible for this exam. Candidates appearing in the Class 11 exam are not eligible for this examination.

As per the UPSC's exam schedule, the exam will be held on September 5.

The status of the registration is tentative as the UPSC has already postponed exams and recruitment drives scheduled in May-June in view of the Covid situation in the country.

The registration for the Combined Medical Services exam which was scheduled to begin on May 5 has been postponed.

The Civil Services preliminary exam, EPFO enforcement officer exam and few other interviews have been postponed.

This is the second NDA exam of this year. Selection to NDA and NA is done twice a year through a written examination which is conducted by the UPSC and interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence

Last year, due to Covid both the editions of this exam were merged together.

This year, the first NDA exam has already been held on April 18. Through this exam a total of 400 vacancies will be filled out of which 370 are available in the National Defence Academy which includes 208 for Army, 42 for Navy and 120 for Air Force (including 28 for ground Duties). 30 vacancies will be filled in the Naval Academy.

