UPSC NDA (I) 2021 Exam Registration Closes Tomorrow

UPSC will conduct NDA, NA exam on April 18.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the registration process of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) exam on January 19. Application forms are available on the official website of the UPSC, upsc.gov.in. The registration portal will close at 6 pm on the last day.

Apply Online

A week after the registration concludes, the UPSC will give a chance to candidates to withdraw their application forms. The option to withdraw the forms will be available from January 27 to February 2.

The NDA and NA exam will be held on April 18.

The exam is being held for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 147th Course, and for the 109th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from January 2, 2022.

A total of 400 vacancies will be filled.

The UPSC will issue admit cards to candidates. "The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admit Card three weeks before the commencement of the examination. The e-Admit Card will be made available on the UPSC website (upsconline.nic.in) for being downloaded by candidates. No Admit Card will be sent by post," the UPSC has said.

The NDA, NA exam is held twice a year.

Click here for more Jobs News