UPSC Main' Question On 'Secularism' Raises Eyebrows

The Civil Services main exam comprises written test and interview.

At a time when the debate about the idea of 'Secularism' is in limelight, a recruitment examination question asked by Union Public Service Commission or UPSC, the apex recruitment body of the Government, in one of its services examinations held yesterday has raised eyebrows. "What are the challenges to our cultural practices in the name of secularism?," the Commission asked in its UPSC Main examination, which is the second stage for recruitment in premier services like Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS).

The UPSC will conduct Civil Services (Main) exam from September 20 till September 29. The exam would assess the candidate's general awareness of a variety of subjects, which will have relevance for a career in Civil Services.

UPSC asks in today's Civil Service Examination "What are the challenges to our cultural practices in the name of secularism?". Fall of the great Indian Civil Service. This is how they make an RSS bureaucracy. @Shehla_Rashid@pbhushan1pic.twitter.com/XFcqAUShqd - Ajmal Aramam (@AjmalAramam) September 21, 2019

"'Indian secularism is a positive concept, taking along and encouraging all the cultural practices while instilling a scientific temper against superstitions and harmful practices', would have been the first sentence of my answer!," tweeted Kannan Gopinathan, who quit from the coveted IAS in August this year in response to the question appeared in the General Studies Paper 1 of the exam.

"Indian secularism is a positive concept, taking along and encouraging all the cultural practices while instilling a scientific temper against superstitions and harmful practices.", would have been the first sentence of my answer! https://t.co/MUsCYlh0OZ - Kannan Gopinathan (@naukarshah) September 22, 2019

The News Minute reported as a candidate who appeared in the exam saying the paper also had questions like "What makes Indian society unique in sustaining its culture" and "Did Indian renaissance play a role in the emergence of national identity".

Candidates who have the qualified the preliminary exam are eligible to appear for the main exam. The number of candidates to be admitted to the main examination is about twelve to thirteen times the total approximate number of vacancies.

Read: Question On Governer's Role Lands BPSC In Trouble

The Civil Services main exam comprises written test and interview. Candidates, who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the written part of the main examination as fixed by the UPSC, shall be summoned for interview.

The written test will carry a total of 1750 marks and the interview will be of 275 marks in total.

The marks obtained in the main exam will be counted in the final merit list.

Read: KV Denies Discriminatory Question Paper To Be Its Own

This year 11,845 candidates have been shortlisted for the main exam based on their performance in the preliminary exam.

The public service commission annually puts nearly 10 lakh job aspirants through a rigorous selection process to select an average of 900 candidates for jobs in the bureaucracy, police and the armed forces.

Read: "Bad Omen" Question In Haryana Staff Selection Commission Exam Sparks Row

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.