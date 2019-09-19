Civil Services Main Exam Begins Tomorrow

The marks obtained in the Civil Services main exam will be counted in the final merit list.

The Civil Services (main) exam will be held from September 20 till September 29. The exam, which is the second phase of Civil Services selection process, would assess the candidate's general awareness of a variety of subjects, which will have relevance for a career in Civil Services.

Candidates who have the qualified the preliminary exam are eligible to appear for the main exam. The number of candidates to be admitted to the main examination is about twelve to thirteen times the total approximate number of vacancies.

The Civil Services main exam comprises written test and interview. Candidates, who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the written part of the main examination as fixed by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), shall be summoned by the Commission for interview.

The written test will carry a total of 1750 marks and the interview will be of 275 marks in total.

This year 11,845 candidates have been shortlisted for the main exam based on their performance in the preliminary exam.

Last year 1,994 out of close to 14 thousand candidates had qualified the written test and were shortlisted for the interview.

UPSC conducts the Civil Services exam for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group 'A' and Group 'B').

Close to 10 lakh candidates register for the Civil Services exam every year.

