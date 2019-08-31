Civil Services (Main) Exam Begins On September 20. Admit Card Out

UPSC Civil Services Exam Admit Card @ upsc.gov.in

Civil Services (Main) exam will be held from September 20 to September 29. A total of 11,845 candidates, who have qualified the prelims, will be eligible to take the main exam in September. The said exam is a written test, which is a part of the main exam along with interview. Candidates who qualify the written test will be eligible for the interview.

Download UPSC Civil Services Main Exam Admit Card

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the Civil Services exam for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group 'A' and Group 'B'). Close to 10 lakh candidates register for the Civil Services exam every year. The exam conducted by UPSC includes: prelims, mains and interview/ personality test.

Last year, the main written exam was held in September-October. A total of 1,994 candidates out of close to 14 thousand candidates had qualified the written exam and were eligible for the interview.

Candidates who qualify the main exam will be required to submit cadre and service preferences to the Commission. An addendum to the application form of the main exam will be released online in December.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.