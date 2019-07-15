Question On Governer's Role Lands BPSC In Trouble

BPSC had a controversial question in its civil services main exam question paper

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has landed itself in a soup after a question asked in the recently conducted Bihar Civil Services Main examination began doing the rounds on Social Media. The question in question likened the Governor of State, especially Bihar, to a puppet.

The second question in the first section of the question paper read, "Critically examine the role of Governor in the state politics in India, particularly in Bihar. Is he a mere puppet?"

Bihar Public Service Commission officials were quick to clarify that its members had no role in the setting of questions. The officials laid the blame at the feet of the teacher who set the paper but said there was nothing wrong with the question, except, of course, that words like "puppet" were avoidable.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) began the Civil Services Main examination on July 12. The examinations were conducted from July 12 to July 14 and the last shift of the exam will conclude on July 16, 2019.

The Civil Services main examination is conducted for four papers. On July 12, the exam for General Hindi was conducted. On July 13 General Knowledge Paper I and on July 14 General Knowledge Paper II was conducted. The final paper, which will be conducted on July 16, will be for the optional subject selected by a candidate at the time of application for main examination.

BPSC had advertised 1465 posts which will be filled through the 64th Civil Services examination.

Candidates who qualify in the Civil Services main examination will have to appear for an interview.

