UPSC Invites Applications From Women Candidates For NDA Exam

For the first time ever, the Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has invited applications from women candidates for the entrance examination for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) exam.

The application notice was issued today and the last date for application is October 8. The application links are available on upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

The Commission's move comes after the Supreme Court said on Wednesday that the first batch of girls should be allowed to take the NDA exams this year, on November 14. The court had rejected the government's request to defer the move until next year.

"We gave hope to the girls. We cannot deny them that hope now," said the judges.

The "no exam today, exam tomorrow" approach would go against the aspirations of young women, the court said.

The government had suggested that the first-ever women candidates for NDA take the exams in May next year. There was too little time this year, the government had told the court.

The entry of women into the NDA is their gateway to permanent commission in the armed forces.

In a watershed earlier this month, the government told the Supreme Court women could now sit for the NDA entrance exam.

"If a candidate, of any gender other than female, applies then the candidate will be liable to penal action in terms of Rule 7 of the Rules for this Examination including debarment for 10 years from appearing at all future Examinations/Recruitments of the UPSC," the Commission said in its latest NDA notification on 'female only' registration.

"Applicants should note that there will be a ceiling on the number of candidates allotted to each of the centres. Allotment of centres will be on the 'first-apply-first allot' basis, and once the capacity of a particular centre is attained, the same will be frozen. Applicants are, thus, advised that they may apply early so that they could get a Centre of their choice," the notification added.

