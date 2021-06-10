UPSC National Defence Academy, Naval Academy Exam On September 5; Registration Begins

NDA, NA exam will be held on September 5.

The registration for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) exam 2021, which is scheduled to be held on September 5, has begun on the portal of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The application forms have to be submitted online till June 29.

The NDA, NA exam is being held for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 148th Course, and for the 110th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd July, 2022.

A total of 400 seats will be filled through this exam, out of which 370 are in the NDA-- 208 for Army, 42 for Navy and 120 for Air Force (including 28 for ground Duties).

"Admission to the courses will be made on the results of the written examination to be conducted by the Commission followed by intelligence and personality test by the Services Selection Board of candidates who qualify in the written examination," the UPSC has said.

Unmarried male candidates born not earlier than January 2, 2003 and not later than January 1, 2006 are eligible for the exam. The minimum educational qualification required to sit in this exam is Class 12th pass. Candidates who are appearing in the 12th Class under the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination can also apply for this examination.

UPSC has resumed the recruitment processes which it had deferred due to Covid.

The Civil Services 2020 interview which was deferred in April will now begin in August.

