UPSC Releases Marks Of Recommended Candidates For Indian Forest Services 2019

UPSC releases marks of candidates recommended for Indian Forest Service 2019

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks scored by qualified candidates in Indian Forest Service (Main) Exam 2019. The marks have been released for both main written exam and personality test held for selection of candidates.

Among the candidates who have topped in the IFS exam, Rishi Kumar has topped the exam with 1010 marks out of total 1700 assigned for the main stage. The second topper is Lavish Ordia who has secured 1003 marks. Third rank is held by Anmol Jain who has secured 992 marks.

The marks of the recommended candidates is available on the official UPSC website.

UPSC IFS 2019: Marks Of Recommended Candidates

UPSC had announced the result for IFS Examination 2019 on March 4, 2020. Total 88 candidates qualified in the IFS exam 2019. The number of vacancies reported by the Government for IFS recruitment was 90.

The mark sheets of candidates are likely to be made available on the Commission's website within fifteen days from the date of declaration of the result.

The marks obtained by the candidates who have not been recommended for appointment but had appeared for the interview round will also be shared by UPSC on its website. This is only for those candidates who had opted to make their scores public while filling their application form. This is known as public disclosure of marks scheme, which was started for increasing the access of unemployed to job opportunities.

