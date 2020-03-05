88 Candidates Qualify For Indian Forest Service 2019

90 vacancies were notified for the 2019 IFS exam.

The final result of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Exam 2019 has been released. A total of 88 candidates have qualified all the selection tests and have been recommended for appointment to the posts in Indian Forest Service. 90 vacancies were notified for the 2019 IFS exam.

The final result is based on the written test conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in December 2019 and the the interviews for Personality Test held in February, 2020.

The marks obtained by the candidates who have not been recommended for appointment but had appeared for the interview round will be shared by UPSC on its website. This is only for those candidates who had opted to make their scores public while filling their application form. This is known as public disclosure of marks scheme, which was started for increasing the access of unemployed to job opportunities.

"The disclosure will be made in respect of only those candidates who will appear in the Interview/Personality Test for the Indian Forest Service Examination and are not finally recommended for appointment. The information shared through this disclosure scheme about the non-recommended candidates may be used by other public and private recruitment agencies to appoint suitable candidates from the information made available in the public portal," the UPSC has said.

