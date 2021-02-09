Indian Forest Service Main Exam Admit Card Released

UPSC will conduct the IFoS main exam from February 28 to March 7.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card of the Indian Forest Service main exam which is scheduled to be held from February 28 to March 7. Candidates who are eligible for this exam can download the admit card from the official website of the UPSC.

Download UPSC IFoS Main Exam Admit Card

Candidates have been shortlisted for the main exam on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the preliminary exam which was held in October 4.

"On the basis of screening test held through Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 on 4th Oct., 2020, the candidates with the following Roll Numbers have qualified for admission to the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2020," the UPSC has said.

The Indian Forest Service main exam will be held in two sessions each day. The forenoon session will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Meanwhile, the UPSC is expected to release the details of the Indian Forest Service exam 2021 on February 10. As per the exam calendar released by the UPSC, the preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on June 27 along with the Civil Services preliminary exam.

