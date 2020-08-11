UPSC IES Exam 2020 Notification Released. Check Here

The UPSC IES official notification has been released at upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has released the Indian Economic Services (IES) examination notification today. A combined competitive examination for recruitment to Junior Time Scale of the Services will be held by the Commission from October 16, 2020. The online applications for UPSC IES can be filled upto September 1, 2020, after which the link will be disabled. Detailed instructions regarding filling of online application is available at in the notification released by the Commission.

The online applications, according to the UPSC IES notification, can be withdrawn from September 8, 2020 to September 14, 2020 after which that link will also be disabled.

UPSC IES notification 2020

The examination will be held at Ahmedabad, Jammu, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Bhopal, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Chennai, Patna, Cuttack, Prayagraj, Delhi, Shillong, Dispur, Shimla, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram and Jaipur.

The approximate number of vacancies to be filled through the UPSC IES 2020 exam is 15. The Commission has also said a vacancy has been kept reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities in the category of Deaf or Hard of Hearing.

"The number of vacancies mentioned above is liable to alteration. Reservation will be made for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes. Other Backward Classes, Economically Weaker Sections and persons with benchmark disability categories in respect of vacancies as may be fixed by the Government," the UPSC IES notification said.

Candidates are required to apply online using the upsconline.nic.in link.

Detailed instructions for filling up online applications are available on the website.

"The applicants are advised to submit only single application. However, if due to any unavoidable situation, he/she submits another/multiple applications, then he/she must ensure that application with the higher RID is complete in all respects like applicants details, examination centre, photograph, signature, fee etc," the UPSC IES notification said.