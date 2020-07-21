UPSC To Conduct Indian Economic Service Examination 2020

UPSC To Conduct Indian Economic Service Examination (IES) 2020

"On a specific request by the Department of Economic Affairs, the Commission has reconsidered its earlier decision and has now decided to hold the Indian Economic Service Examination, 2020 on 16th to 18th October, 2020. The Notification of the examination is likely to be issued on 11/08/2020," Union Public Service Commission or UPSC said in a statement released today. In an earlier notification released on its website, the UPSC) had notified that it will not hold the Indian Economic Service Examination this year. It said that, this year, the Economic Service exam will not be held due to zero vacancy being reported for the said exam.

The UPSC holds direct recruitment exams for various services including Civil Services, Medical Services and Statistical Services open under government departments and ministries. The Commission notifies vacancies as reported by the different government departments and ministries.

