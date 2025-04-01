"Plan B Is...": Woman's Secret To Ranking 3rd In Indian Economic Service Exam

Aahana Srishti achieved more than she ever imagined or dreamt of when she not only cleared the fiercely competitive Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) 2024 Indian Economic Service (IES) test but also ranked third in the country. And now she has shared her success mantra with those aspiring to make it big and serve their country.

In a LinkedIn post, Ms Srishti emphasised the value of having a backup plan. Reflecting on her exam triumph in a now-viral post, she wrote, "Clearing the Indian Economic Service Examination (2024) with an All India Rank 3 was truly and wholly beyond my dreams."

Ms Srishti went to take the exam thinking of it as a test of her knowledge, and "to test the waters."

"I had told myself that if I don't get through it, I'll give another attempt and if I don't still clear it I'd probably go do my PhD in some time," Ms Srishti added.

"Having a Plan B is what made this exam less burdensome, and is something I suggest to everybody," she said.

She advised others to have a well-organised backup plan to reduce the anxiety associated with the examination process. But she added everyone had to make their own decision on whether or not to adopt this strategy.

For her accomplishments, Ms Srishti credited her mother and "friends who've stood by me through it all and above everyone, #God and the #Universe."

She mentioned that the "serendipitous occurrences" were genuinely beyond "human effort and imagination." Ms Srishti added: "God helps those who help themselves".

It began as a "dart in the air", but she said she spent a lot of effort sharing the resources and preparatory advice in a blog for "other aspirants."

People praised Ms Srishti for taking the time and sharing valuable advice with others preparing for the exam.

One wrote, "Congratulations. Your hardwork and perseverance got you there. It's also nice dedicating our success to our parents. Kudos and all the best."

A second user added, "Congrats and we hope you stabilize the deep-rooted economic problems of India irrespective of political parties controlling it."

"Congratulations and best wishes," another exclaimed.

Ms Srishti is currently employed with the Indian Economic Service as a probationary officer. She was a consultant at ICRIER prior to this position. She graduated from Indraprastha College for Women and is an IIFT Master of Economics graduate.