No Indian Economic Service Exam This Year: UPSC

UPSC will not hold Indian Economic Service exam this year

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will not hold the Indian Economic Service Examination this year. In a notice released by the Commission on its official website, it says that this year Economic Service exam will not be held due to zero vacancy being reported for the said exam.

"Indian Economic Service Examination, 2020 will not be held due to NIL vacancy reported for the Indian Economic Service by the Ministry of Finance (Department of Economic Affairs)," reads UPSC statement.

UPSC holds direct recruitment exams for various services under government departments and ministries. The Commission notifies vacancies as reported by the different government departments and ministries.

Since, the Ministry of Finance (Department of Economic Affairs) has not reported any vacancies this year, the Commission will not be holding any exam for Economic Service with Indian Government.

Consequently UPSC, which usually released the notice for both Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service exam together, today, released the notice only for Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Exam. The application process for ISS exam 2020 begins today and will conclude on June 30. After application process is over, candidates will have the option to withdraw their application from July 7 till July 13, 2020.

