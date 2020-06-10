UPSC Releases Notice For Indian Statistical Service Exam 2020

UPSC has released official notice for Indian Statistical Service Exam 2020

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification for Indian Statistical Service (ISS) exam 2020. The application process begins today and will conclude on June 30, 2020.

The application withdrawal window will be open from July 7 to July 13, 2020. The approximate number of vacancies to be filled through the Indian Statistical Service exam is 47. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply for the Indian Statistical Service exam on UPSC official website.

Candidates are required to pay Rs. 200 as application fee. Female candidates, candidates belonging to SC, ST, categories and Persons with Benchmark Disability are exempted from paying application fee.

Indian Statistical Service Exam 2020: Check Complete Notice Here

An applicant for the Statistical Service Exam must have obtained a Bachelor's Degree with Statistics/ Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as one of the subject or a Master's degree in Statistics/ Mathematical Statistics/ Applied Statistics from a recognized university.

The applicant must not be younger than 21 years and older than 30 years as on August 1, 2020.

The selection process will constitute a written exam, followed by a viva-voce for short-listed candidates. The written exam will be held for six papers carrying a maximum of 1000 marks. Viva-voce will be of 200 marks.

The Commission, in the past, had notified both Indian Economic Service exam and Indian Statistical Service exam together. This time around UPSC has notified only Indian Statistical Service Exam 2020 due to non-availability of vacancies for the Indian Economic Services.

