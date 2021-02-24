No Extra Chance For UPSC Aspirants Who Exhausted Last Attempt In 2020: Top Court

UPSC will conduct the Civil Services preliminary exam on June 27

The Supreme Court said today that no extra chance will be given to candidates who have exhausted their last attempt in the UPSC Civil Services exam which was held in October 2020 and dismissed a plea seeking another chance in the exam and relaxation on the age limit.

On February 5, the Centre had agreed to give an extra chance as a one-time relaxation to those civil service aspirants, who had exhausted their last attempt in the 2020 exam and are otherwise not age-barred.

Supreme Court dismisses the petition filed by UPSC aspirants seeking an extra attempt in Civil Service examination for those who had exhausted their last attempt in October 2020. pic.twitter.com/KNqcOcj31f — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) February 24, 2021

A bench headed by Justices AM Khanwilkar said that it is dismissing the plea filed by a civil services aspirant for an extra chance to the candidates who had exhausted their last attempt in examination held in October, 2020 citing difficulties faced in preparations due to the pandemic.

On February 9, the Centre had told the top court that it is against granting one-time relaxation on age limit to UPSC civil service aspirants, including those who had exhausted their last attempt in 2020 exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as it will be discriminatory to other candidates.

It had said that the candidates who gave their last attempt examination in October 2020 would get one more chance this year provided they are not age barred. The Centre was initially not willing to concede to giving an extra chance but it was later done at the suggestion of the bench.

The preliminary exam of the Civil Services 2021 will be held on June 27. The official notification of the exam has not been released yet.

