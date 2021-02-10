UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021 Registration Expected To Begin Today

UPSC civil services exam 2021 notification is likely to be released today.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to start the registration process for the Civil Services Exam 2021 today. As per the exam calendar released by the Commission, the Civil Services Exam 2021 notification will be released today and the option to register for the exam will be open till March 2.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021 Notification Link (will be updated after the notification is released)

Civil Services Exam is held every year for selection of candidates in Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service and other civil services through a preliminary exam, a main exam and a personal interview.

As per the UPSC calendar, the preliminary part of the Civil Services Exam will be held on June 27.

Candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam will be called for main exam and then interview.

In a related development, the Centre has that it is against granting one-time relaxation on age limit to UPSC civil service aspirants, including those who had exhausted their last attempt in 2020 exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic and would get one more chance this year provided they are not age barred, as it would be discriminatory to other candidates.

On February 5, it had agreed to give an extra chance as a one-time relaxation to those civil service aspirants, who had exhausted their last attempt in the 2020 exam and are otherwise not age-barred.

It, however, had said that no relaxation shall be granted for 2021 exam to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts or to those who are otherwise age-barred from appearing in 2021 exam as per the prescribed age limits of different categories, or to any other candidate for any other reason whatsoever.

