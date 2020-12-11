UPSC Engineering Services Main Exam Result Announced

UPSC has released the interview list of Engineering Services Exam.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the Engineering Services main exam result. Candidates who have qualified in the exam will now appear for the interview. Candidates who have been shortlisted for the interview have to fill and submit a detailed application form which will be available on the website of the Commission from December 24 to January 5.

Interview List

Candidates have been selected for the interview on the basis of the written exam which was held on October 18.

"The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the Rules of the Engineering Services Examination, 2020 notified on 25th September, 2019 in the Gazette of India and the Examination Notice, which is available on the website of the Commission," the UPSC has said.

The exact date of interview will be intimated to the candidates later through e-summon letter, the UPSC has said.

UPSC has said that it will upload the marksheet of the candidates, who have not qualified the exam, after the final result is declared. "The printed/hard copies of the marks-sheet would, however, be issued by UPSC to candidates based on specific request accompanied by a self addressed stamped envelope. Candidates desirous of obtaining printed/hard copies of the marks sheets should make the request within thirty days of the display of the marks on the Commission's Website, beyond which such requests would not be entertained," the UPSC has said.

