UPSC To Announce Engineering Services Exam Details Next Week

UPSC ESE 2020 notification on September 25 @ upsc.gov.in

The preliminary exam for recruitment to Engineering Services will be held on January 5. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the recruitment exams and select candidates for appointment. Online application forms will be available from September 25.

Candidates, with graduation in engineering disciplines, can register for the exam at the official website of the UPSC.

The exam is held for selection to services/ posts under Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering.

Applicants must be in the age group 21-30 years.

Apart from engineering graduates, candidates who have passed Sections A and B of the Institution Examinations of the Institution of Engineers (India) are also eligible to apply.

Candidates who have cleared the Graduate Membership exam of the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers, a Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation for advancing electro-technology, are eligible to take the Engineering Services Exam. The institute offers Graduateship examination in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering and Information Technology streams and Diploma examination in Electronics & Telecommunication and Computer Science & Engineering streams.

Those who have cleared the Associate Membership Examination Parts II and III/Sections A and B of the Aeronautical Society of India can also appear for the exam.

Candidates who have passed Graduate Membership Examination of the Institution of Electronics and Radio Engineers, London held after November, 1959.

Online registration process for the Engineering Services exam is October 15.

