3 TKM Engineering College Students Crack Civil Service Exams

Anathu Suresh Govind is one of the former students of TKM who cleared the exams this year

Three TKM engineering college former students have cracked the prestigious Civil Service examinations of of which the final results were announced on Friday. Anathu Suresh Govind scored 127th rank, Veena Sugathan 299th rank and T. Farash cracked the Civil Service exam with 421st rank. Kanishak Kataria topped the Civil Services examination 2018. Akshat Jain from Jaipur and an engineering graduate from IIT Guwahati has secured the second rank.

Anathu Suresh Govind is from the 2015 Chemical Engineering batch while Veena Sugathan completed Civil Engineering course in 2017.

"The TKM College of Engineering Kollam, Kerala, which is celebrating its diamond jubilee, received a wonderful gift from three of its former students, through their impressive performance in Civil Service," said a statement from the college..

Almost 10 lakh candidates apply for the Civil Services Examination, which is being held in three stages; Prelims, Mains, and Interview, every year and half of them take the exam.

The Civil Services (Preliminary) examination, 2018 was conducted on June 3, 2018. A total of 10,65,552 candidates had applied for the examination, out of which 4,93,972 candidates actually appeared.

A total of 10,468 candidates qualified for appearance in the written (Main) examination which was held in September-October, 2018.

A total of 1994 candidates qualified for the personality test conducted in February-March, 2019, out of which 759 candidates (577 men and 182 women) have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various services like IAS, IPS, IFS etc.

TKM College chairman Shahal H Musaliar and Principal Dr. S. Ayoob congratulated them on this unique achievement.

Click here for Jobs News



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.