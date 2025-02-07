Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Prelims 2023 Result Out, Check Details

OPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2023: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the OPSC Civil Services Prelims 2023 result today. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary examination can check their results on the official website, opsc.gov.in.

The Odisha Civil Services Prelims examination was conducted on December 15, 2024. A total of 4,799 candidates have qualified for the exam and are now eligible to appear for the Mains examination.

OPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2023: How to Check



Candidates can follow these steps to check their results:

Visit the official website of OPSC, opsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the "OPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2023" link.

A PDF file will open; check the roll numbers of qualified candidates.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates who have cleared the Prelims will now appear for the Main examination, which includes a written test and an interview. The Mains exam will carry a total of 2,000 marks, with 250 marks allotted for the Interview/Personality Test.

The registration process for this recruitment drive began on January 17, 2024, and ended on February 16, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 399 vacancies in the organisation.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website of OPSC.