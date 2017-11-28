NAAC "A" Grade: A Diamond Jubilee Gift For Kerala's TKM College Of Engineering TKM College of Engineering, Kollam, Kerala received a National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) "A" grade accreditation status.

NAAC "A" Grade: A Diamond Jubilee Gift For Kerala's TKM College Of Engineering Kollam, Kerala: Standing on the verge of its diamond Jubilee, the TKM College of Engineering, Kollam, Kerala received a precious gift from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) through an "A" grade accreditation status. With this, TKM has earned the unique honour of being the only Engineering college in the state under the government, aided and semi-government sector to be accredited by NAAC with an A grade.



The assessment process was conducted from 26th to 28th October 2017 by a team of experts comprising of Dr. K. P. Singh, former Vice-Chancellor of Purvanchal University, Uttarpradesh; Dr. V. Rhymend Uthariaraj, Director, Department of Computing, Anna University; and Dr. Ashesh Tiwari, head of Mechanical Engineering, Devi Ahalia University, Madhya Pradesh.



In the final report, NAAC team made special mention of the Institutions excellent academic results, support for co-curricular and extracurricular activities and achievement of student chapters of professional bodies.



The Institution which had its foundation stone laid in 1956 by Dr. Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India and inaugurated by Dr. Humayun Kabir, the then Union Minister for education and cultural affairs in 1958 commenced its operations with an intake of 120 students across three branches, has over 3600 students registered for various graduate, post-graduate and research programmes today. The Institution currently offers eight undergraduate and eight post-graduate programmes with student enrolments from countries like Nepal, Bhutan and Nigeria etc. Civil and Mechanical departments are recognized by MHRD, Government of India, as research centres.



TKM



"The accreditation and recent national rankings would be beneficial for the Institution in receiving more research grants from AICTE and UGC. In 2013, the Institution received a grant of ten crores, as part of technical education quality improvement programme (TEQIP) from the Central Government and has also become eligible for the next phase of grants too," said Dr. S. Ayoob, Principal of TKM.



The chairman of TKM College Trust Shahal Hassan Musaliar and Jalaluddin Musalair congratulated the faculty and students on the NAAC accreditation achievements.



