UPSC Combined Medical Services Written Exam 2018 Result Released

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the list of candidates who have qualified for the interview on the basis of marks scored in the written part of the Combined Medical Services Examination 2018. The schedule for the interview will be notified by the commission later on its official website. Candidates can check their qualifying status for the interview from the official UPSC website.

UPSC CMSE 2018 Result: How to check?

Step one: Go to UPSC website: www.upsc.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the Combined Medical Services Written Exam2018 Result link in the 'What's NEw' section on homepage.

Step three: You will be redirected to a new window, where you have to click again on the result link.

Advertisement

Step four: A pdf will open. Check for your roll number.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can also check their result below:

Candidates who have qualified for the interview will have to fill Detailed Application Form (DAF) which will be available on the official website from September 13, 2018 to September 27, 2018 till 6 pm.