Combined Medical Services Exam 2020 Interview Schedule Released

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview schedule of the Combined Medical Services exam. The interview will begin on January 18, 2021. In the first phase, UPSC will interview 1,191 candidates. For these candidates interview will be held till February 22, 2021. "Personality Test Schedule for remaining candidates are being uploaded separately in due course," it has said.

Interview List

Candidates who have qualified in the written exam have been shortlisted for the interview.

"The candidates would be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, physical disability (where applicable) etc. at the time of the Personality Test," the UPSC had said in the written exam result notification.

"They are, therefore, advised to keep their certificates ready and check before hand the requirement of certificates in accordance with the important instructions available on the website of the Commission before appearing for the Personality Test," it had also said.

The marks of the candidates who did not qualify the exam will be released later. "The mark-sheet of candidates, who have not qualified, will be uploaded on the Commission's website after the publication of final result (after conducting Personality Test) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days," the UPSC has said.

