Uttarakhand Postpones ACF Prelims Exam

Uttarakhand has postponed the ACF prelims exam to October

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has changed the prelim exam date for Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) in view of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Main examination being conducted on the same date.

The Commission had advertised 45 vacancies for Assistant Conservator of Forests in July this year and had fixed the date for prelims exam on September 29, 2019. However, UPSC has scheduled the Civil Services Main exam on the same day and hence UKPSC has shifted the Prelims exam date to October.

UKPSC will now conduct the ACF prelims exam on October 6, 2019. The admit cards for the prelims exam will be available for download from September 21, 2019. candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download their admit card form the official website for UKPSC.

The prelims exam for ACF recruitment will be of 2 hours duration. There will be 150 multiple choice type questions from General Studies, and Reasoning and Aptitude.

