UPSC Civil Services 2020 Prelims Date Expected Today

UPSC civil services exam 2020 dates are expected today

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will announce Civil Services exam dates today. The Commission, on May 4, had notified that the exam scheduled on May 31 has been postponed and new exam dates will be announced on May 20 after assessment of the prevailing situations.

The Commission had notified that candidates will be given a prior notice of at least 30 days before the examinations.

The UPSC Civil Services exam dates had to be revised because of the lockdown and travel restrictions which could apprehend many candidates from appearing in the examination.

UPSC had to postpone several recruitment tests/examinations and interviews in view of the COVID-19 spread. The Commission later fixed May 31 as the exam date but had to postpone the exams after receiving request from candidates who said that it won't be possible for them to appear for the exam if allotted a centre in a different state.

"Taking notice of the extension of restrictions, the Commission decided that it will not be possible to resume examinations and interviews for the present," the UPSC had said.

Once the UPSC civil services exam dates are announced, the Commission will issue admit cards on its official website. The Civil Services admit cards should be released three weeks ahead of the exam.

This year UPSC will fill approximately 796 vacancies which include 24 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category.

