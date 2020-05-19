UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam Date Expected Tomorrow

The Civil Services 2020 preliminary exam date is expected tomorrow.

The Civil Services 2020 preliminary exam date is expected tomorrow. On May 4, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had notified it to candidates that the exam scheduled on May 31 has been postponed and new dates will be announced on May 20 after assessing the situation. It had also said that as and when dates are decided for the deferred tests/ examinations, it will be ensured that candidates are given a notice of at least 30 days.

The exam was postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown, which has been extended till May 31. The government has permitted inter-state movement of vehicles and buses has also been allowed with mutual consent of the concerned states/ Union Territories. It will, however, retain the key bars on air travel and metro rail.

Over 5 lakh candidates appear for the Civil Services exam every year. Many candidates are allotted centres away from their native place. Due to COVID-19 lockdown and travel restrictions many candidates had requested to postpone the exam to a later date. "Taking notice of the extension of restrictions, the Commission decided that it will not be possible to resume examinations and interviews for the present," the UPSC had said.

After the exam dates are fixed, UPSC will issue admit cards to candidates. The admit cards will be available on the official website of UPSC and will have details of the exam centre, time, session, city, etc.

Click here for more Jobs News