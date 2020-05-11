Civil Services Prelims Date To Be Announced Next Week

Over 10 lakh candidates register for the Civil Services preliminary exam every year.

Civil Services preliminary exam date will be announced on May 20. The exam, which was earlier scheduled to be held on May 31, has been postponed. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) selects candidates for Civil Services through a preliminary exam and a main exam. While the preliminary exam is a written test, the main exam comprises a written test and an interview round.

The Indian Forest Service exam has also been postponed. "The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020, scheduled to be held on May 31, 2020 therefore stands deferred. Since this examination also serves as the screening test for the Indian Forest Service Examination, the schedule for the Indian Forest Service Examination is also deferred," the UPSC had said on May 4.

It also said that new dates will be announced on May 20 after assessing the situation and as and when dates are decided for the deferred tests/ examinations, it will be ensured that candidates are given a notice of at least 30 days.

Over 10 lakh candidates register for the Civil Services preliminary exam every year.

After the exam dates are fixed, UPSC will issue admit cards to candidates. The admit cards will be available on the official website of UPSC and will have details of the exam centre, time, session, city, etc.

In April, Union Minister Jitendra Singh had said that sufficient time will be given to candidates so that they can reach their exam centers conveniently. For job exams, many candidates are allotted centres outside their native place. Due to COVID-19 lockdown and travel restrictions many candidates had requested to postpone the exam to a later date.

