UPSC To Notify Civil Services Exam Date 30 Days In Advance

The UPSC has also postponed the Indian Forest Service exam.

For this year's Civil Services exam, new schedule will be announced on May 20. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has said today that the Civil Services preliminary exam scheduled for May 31 has been deferred and new dates will be announced on May 20 after assessing the situation.

"As and when dates are decided for the deferred tests/examinations, it will be ensured that candidates are given a notice of at least 30 days," UPSC said.

The UPSC has also postponed the Indian Forest Service exam. "The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020, scheduled to be held on May 31, 2020 therefore stands deferred. Since this examination also serves as the screening test for the Indian Forest Service Examination, the schedule for the Indian Forest Service Examination is also deferred," it said.

The lockdown due to COVID-19 has been extended, nationwide, till May 17.

Meanwhile the UPSC has also postponed interviews of Civil Services exam 2019. The personal interview round is the last phase of selection to Civil Services post. However, due to COVID-19 outbreak the ongoing interviews were postponed. The interview or the personality test had started in February and was scheduled till April. This exam is a part of the main exam which also includes a written test. The marks obtained in the written test and interview is used for the ranking of candidates.

It has also deferred the notification for the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2020; Notification for the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2020; (d) Notification for the Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2020 and the NDA & Naval Academy Examination, 2020.

