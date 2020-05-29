UPSC Civil Services Exam Date Soon: Here's Last Years' Question Paper, Answer Key

UPSC: Every year over 10 lakh candidates register for the Civil Services preliminary exam

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will announce the Civil Services prelims exam date on June 5. The exam was scheduled to be held on May 31 but has been postponed due to the lockdown that has been imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The UPSC conducts the exams and recommends candidates for appointment to various civil services like Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Police Services (IPS), etc.

The UPSC provides study materials for the exams it conducts like previous years' question papers and answer keys. These resources are available on the official website of the UPSC.

UPSC Civil Services Exam: Previous Years' Question Paper

UPSC Civil Services Exam: Answer Key

It also releases model question cum answer booklet so that candidates can acquaint with the question paper style before appearing for the exam.

The previous years' question papers are available year-wise.

Every year over 10 lakh candidates register for the Civil Services preliminary exam, which is a screening test for the main or the final exam.

Candidates who have registered for the Civil Services exam this year should utilise their time during this COVID-19 lockdown and prepare well for the exam.

UPSC will release the admit card for the exam three weeks before the exam date.

