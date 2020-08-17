UPSC Civil Services 2021 Exam In June

The Civil Services Exam 2021 will be held on June 27, the UPSC has notified today.

The Civil Services 2021 preliminary exam will be held on June 27, the UPSC has notified today. The exam notification will be released on February 10 and application submission window will be active till March 2, 2021.The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the dates for exams and recruitment scheduled in 2021.

UPSC Exam Schedule

The UPSC will conduct the preliminary exam for Civil Services 2020 recruitment on October 4. The exam was scheduled to be held on May 31, but was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. As per the exam schedule released by the UPSC today the main exam for Civil Services 2020 selection will be held in January 8,9,10,16,17.

The Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2020 will commence on February 28, 2021 and will continue for 10 days till March 9, 2021.

The main exam for Civil Services 2021 will be held in September.

Next year, the UPSC will conduct NDA exams as per the old pattern. The exams are held twice a year, however, this year they had to be held jointly. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the first exam of NDA could not be held hence it was decided to conduct them together on September 6. In 2021, NDA exams will be held in April and in September.

The Commission has announced the dates of Engineering Services exam, Combined Geologist Services exam, Indian Economic Service exam, Indian Statistical Service exam, Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination and Combined Medical Services Examination.

The dates of notification, commencement and duration of Examinations/ RTs are liable to alteration, if the circumstances so warrant, the UPSC has said.

The results of the Civil Services exam 2019 was released on August 4.

Click here for more Jobs News