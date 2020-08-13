UPSC Has Not Notified COVID-19 Related Instructions For Civil Services Exam: Government's Fact Check

UPSC has not released any notification regarding the Civil Services Exam 2020 after July 1.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has not notified any COVID-19 related instructions for the Civil Services exam which is scheduled to be held on October 4. UPSC has not released any notification regarding the Civil Services Exam 2020 after July 1.

A news report's claim that UPSC will only allow those candidates who test COVID-19 negative to appear for the exam has been quashed by the government's fact check.

Fact Check:



A news report claims that applicants appearing for Civil Services Prelims examination 2020 will have to get tested for #COVID19



This is FAKE NEWS



UPSC has not given any such instruction. — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) August 13, 2020

Though, UPSC had to postpone the exam due to COVID-19 pandemic it has not yet announced anything on how it would conduct the exam in October.

The UPSC will release the admit cards next to inform candidates about their exam centre and other guidelines that need to followed during the exam. New rules for COVID-19, if introduced, is likely to be intimated to candidates through their admit cards.

Civil Services exam admit cards are likely to be released in the second week of September.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown, UPSC had allowed candidates to change their exam centres.

It had also re-opened the application withdrawal facility to give candidates one more chance to withdraw their candidature if they do not wish to appear for the exam this year.

UPSC had also postponed the interview for Civil Services exam 2019. It had resumed the interview in July and declared the final result in August.

