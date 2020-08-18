UPSC 2021 Exam Dates Announced

The UPSC annual exam calendar is released in July-August every year.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the schedule of the recruitment tests and exams that will be held in 2021. The UPSC annual exam calendar is released in July-August every year. The Commission announces the exam dates, date of releasing the notification, the opening and closing date of registration and the duration of the exams and recruitment tests in the annual calendar.

UPSC 2021 Exam Dates

CDS Examination (I), 2021: February 7

Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2021: February 21

NDA & NA Examination (I), 2021: April 18

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 and Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2021: June 27

Indian Economic Service exam and Indian Statistical Service exam: July 16

Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021: July 18

Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2021: August 8

Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021: August 29

NDA & NA Examination (II), 2021: September 5

CDS Examination (II), 2021: November 14

"The dates of notification, commencement and duration of Examinations/ RTs are liable to alteration, if the circumstances so warrant," the UPSC has said.

Application forms for the 2021 exams will be available from October 2020.

Click here for more Jobs News