UPSC releases Civil Services interview schedule for remaining candidates

The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has released the interview schedule for the Civil Services (main) exam 2019 which was postponed in March due to COVID-19 pandemic. The personal interviews of the remaining candidates will be held in 9 days from July 20 to July 30. The dates and registration numbers of the candidates who have been selected for the UPSC personal interviews are available on the official website of the Commission (at upsc.gov.in).

The UPSC interviews for the remaining candidates will be held in two sessions; forenoon (starts at 9.00 am) and afternoon (starts at 1.00 pm) in these days.

UPSC interview schedule

The UPSC had earlier released the revised dates of all the exams that are scheduled to be held this year. Among the top exams conducted by the UPSC is the Civil Services exam, in which over 5 lakh candidates participate every year.

"Personality Tests for Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019 for remaining candidates are being resumed from 20-07-2020. Candidates will be informed individually," the UPSC had notified on June 6. The interview or the personality test had started in February and was scheduled till April.

Interview is one of the important part in Civil Services selection. This exam is a part of the main exam which also includes a written test. The marks obtained in the written test and interview is used for the ranking of candidates. This is the last phase of selection for appointment to Civil Services. On the basis of this and the written exam the Commission will recommend candidates for appointment.

The UPSC will conduct the Civil Services exam 2020 (prelims) on October 4. The Civil Services main exam will be held on January 8, 2021.

