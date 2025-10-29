UPSC Releases Reserve List For Civil Services Examination 2024; 114 Candidates Selected

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recommended filling up the 114 remaining posts out of 1129 vacancies for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other Central Services, Group 'A' and Group 'B', said the UPSC in a statement.

The Commission also issued the names of 114 remaining candidates from the reserve list of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024, in accordance with Rules 20(4) and 20(5) of the CSE rules. Candidates can visit the official website, upsc.gov.in, to check the list. Of the total 114 candidates, 94 are from the General category, 5 from the Economically Weaker Section, 13 from the Other Backward Class, and one each from the SC and ST categories.

Notably, the result of the Civil Services Examination 2024 was declared on April 4, 2025, recommending 1009 candidates in order of merit for appointment to the IAS, IFS, IPS, and certain other Central Services, Group 'A' and Group 'B', against 1129 vacancies.

"As sought by the Department of Personnel & Training, the Commission has now recommended 114 candidates, which include 94 General, 05 EWS, 13 OBC, 01 SC, and 01 ST, to fill up the remaining posts based on the Civil Services Examination 2024. The candidates so recommended will be intimated directly by the DOP&T," added the Commission.

Candidates can check the list by following the instructions listed below:

1. Go to upsc.gov.in, the official website.

2. To view the recommended candidates based on the reserve list for the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2024, click the link on the main website.

3. Examine the PDF visible on the screen. Go through the list and find your roll number.

4. Save and print a copy for future reference after downloading it.

5. Candidates are advised to visit the UPSC's official website for additional information.