Civil Services Prelims 2018 Admit Card Released

UPSC Civil Services 2018 Prelims Admit Card Released: Know How To Download

Go to the official website at upsc.gov.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter the registration number or the roll number

'Do not use mobile or other gadgets for downloading e-ADMITCARD. Preferably use Windows OS on Desktop Machine,' reads the technical instruction guideline.

Download the e-admit card.

In case the photograph is blurred or is not available on the admit card, candidates shall have to carry to identical photographs to the exam hall along with ID proof.

ID proof can be Aadhaar Card, Driving License, Passport, Voter ID Card etc.

Errors, if any, found in the e-admit card can be communicated to the Commission at uscsp-upsc@nic.in.

Black ball point pen must be used for the exam

Objections against the question paper of Civil Services prelims 2018 can be submitted online through Online Question Paper Representation Portal (QPRep). The link will be active from June 4 till June 10, 2018.

Admit cards for the Civil Services preliminary exam 2018 has been released online. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the e-Admit card at the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in. Candidates must carry a printout of the admit card to the exam centre. Final result of civil services exam 2017 was declared in April. Durishetty Anudeep has secured the first rank by scoring overall 55.6 per cent. The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages preliminary, main and interview to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.This year, the Civil Services preliminary exam along with the Indian Forest Services exam will be held on June 3, 2018. The civil services (preliminary) examination, 2017 was conducted on June 18, 2017. 9,57,590 candidates had applied for it and 4,56,625 actually took it.Candidates are suggested not to wait till the last minute and download the admit card beforehand. This year, the number of vacancies to be filled on the basis of the result of the examination is expected to be approximately 782 which includes 32 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category.Click here for more Jobs News