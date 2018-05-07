Civil Services Prelims 2018 Admit Card Released Admit cards for the Civil Services preliminary exam 2018 has been released online. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the e-Admit card at the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Share EMAIL PRINT UPSC Civil Services 2018 Prelims Admit Card Released: Know How To Download New Delhi: Admit cards for the Civil Services preliminary exam 2018 has been released online. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the e-Admit card at the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in. Candidates must carry a printout of the admit card to the exam centre. Final result of civil services exam 2017 was declared in April.



This year, the Civil Services preliminary exam along with the Indian Forest Services exam will be held on June 3, 2018. The civil services (preliminary) examination, 2017 was conducted on June 18, 2017. 9,57,590 candidates had applied for it and 4,56,625 actually took it. Read: Civil Services 2017 Exam Result Out: Know What Subjects The Toppers Opted For



Civil Services Prelims 2018: How To Download Admit Card Go to the official website at upsc.gov.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter the registration number or the roll number

'Do not use mobile or other gadgets for downloading e-ADMITCARD. Preferably use Windows OS on Desktop Machine,' reads the technical instruction guideline.

Download the e-admit card.

Candidates are suggested not to wait till the last minute and download the admit card beforehand.



This year, the number of vacancies to be filled on the basis of the result of the examination is expected to be approximately 782 which includes 32 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category.



UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018: Rules For Candidates In case the photograph is blurred or is not available on the admit card, candidates shall have to carry to identical photographs to the exam hall along with ID proof.

ID proof can be Aadhaar Card, Driving License, Passport, Voter ID Card etc.

Errors, if any, found in the e-admit card can be communicated to the Commission at uscsp-upsc@nic.in.

Black ball point pen must be used for the exam

Objections against the question paper of Civil Services prelims 2018 can be submitted online through Online Question Paper Representation Portal (QPRep). The link will be active from June 4 till June 10, 2018.

