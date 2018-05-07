Civil Services Prelims 2018 Admit Card Released

This year, the Civil Services preliminary exam along with the Indian Forest Services exam will be held on June 3, 2018. The civil services (preliminary) examination, 2017 was conducted on June 18, 2017. 9,57,590 candidates had applied for it and 4,56,625 actually took it. Read: Civil Services 2017 Exam Result Out: Know What Subjects The Toppers Opted For
Civil Services Prelims 2018: How To Download Admit Card
- Go to the official website at upsc.gov.in
- Click on the admit card link
- Enter the registration number or the roll number
- 'Do not use mobile or other gadgets for downloading e-ADMITCARD. Preferably use Windows OS on Desktop Machine,' reads the technical instruction guideline.
- Download the e-admit card.
Candidates are suggested not to wait till the last minute and download the admit card beforehand.
CommentsThis year, the number of vacancies to be filled on the basis of the result of the examination is expected to be approximately 782 which includes 32 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category.
UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018: Rules For Candidates
- In case the photograph is blurred or is not available on the admit card, candidates shall have to carry to identical photographs to the exam hall along with ID proof.
- ID proof can be Aadhaar Card, Driving License, Passport, Voter ID Card etc.
- Errors, if any, found in the e-admit card can be communicated to the Commission at uscsp-upsc@nic.in.
- Black ball point pen must be used for the exam
- Objections against the question paper of Civil Services prelims 2018 can be submitted online through Online Question Paper Representation Portal (QPRep). The link will be active from June 4 till June 10, 2018.
Click here for more Jobs News