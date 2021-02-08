UPSC CAPF 2020 Written Exam Result Declared

UPSC has declared the CAPF written exam result.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of the written part of the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandant) Exam 2020. The exam was held on December 20. Candidates who have qualified in the exam will now appear for physical standard test, physical efficiency test and medical standard test.

UPSC CAPF Result

The candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community etc. at the time of the Personality Test. They are, therefore, advised to keep the said prescribed certificates ready.

The ITBP will intimate candidates about the subsequent exam dates. "The Indo Tibetan Border Police (nodal authority nominated by Ministry of Home Affairs) will intimate to the candidates about the date, time & venue of the physical standards tests/ physical efficiency tests (PET) & medical standards tests, to be conducted by them," the UPSC has said.

Candidates who have qualified the exam have to fill the detailed application form which will be available from February 12 to February 25.

The UPSC had declared the final result of CAPF 2019 exam on February 5. Sachin Kumar has topped the exam.

