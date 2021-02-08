BHU Student Sachin Kumar Tops UPSC CAPF Exam 2019

UPSC CAPF final exam result declared

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) student Sachin Kumar has topped the Central Armed Police Forces(Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2019, the result of which was declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on February 5. Sachin is a student of MA (Political Science).

Congratulating him for his success, BHU has tweeted, "Many congratulations to M.A.(Pol. Sc.) student Sachin Kumar for securing 1st rank in Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2019. The exam conducted by #UPSC has a total of 264 successful candidates with Sachin topping the merit list.#MakingBHUProud #BHU."

Many congratulations to M.A.(Pol. Sc.) student Sachin Kumar for securing 1st rank in Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2019. The exam conducted by #UPSC has a total of 264 successful candidates with Sachin topping the merit list.#MakingBHUProud#BHUpic.twitter.com/N3G1TickBE — BHU Official (@bhupro) February 8, 2021

The exam is conducted by the UPSC for recruitment of Assistant Commandants in the CAPFs: Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force(CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

In the 2019 CAPF exam, a total of 264 candidates have been selected.

The total number of vacancies which UPSC had notified was 323.

Selection to Assistant Commandant post is done through a written exam, physical standards/ physical efficiency tests and medical standards tests.

The merit list is decided on the basis of marks obtained in the written exam and the interview.