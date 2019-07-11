UPPSC Releases Final Result For Upper Subordinate Services Exam 2016

UPPSC has released final result for Upper Subordinate Services Exam 2016

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the final result for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam 2016 (PCS). The result is available on the official UPPSC website. The result will be available on the official UPPSC website till July 18, 2019. Candidates can check their result using their registration number and date of birth.

UPPSC Subordinate Services Exam 2016 Result: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official website for UPPSC: uppsc.up.nic.in

Step two: Click on the result link provided on the home page.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and download your result.

UPPSC Upper Subordinate Services Exam Final Result: Direct Link

The UPPSC Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam result will have a candidate's scaled and non-scaled scores.

The cut off marks for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam for each category has already been released by the commission on the website and the commission will not entertain any request regarding the category-wise cut off marks.

