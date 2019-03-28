UPPSC Announces Jobs For Graduates, Postgraduates

UPPSC Recruitment 2019 For Programmer, Computer Operator Posts

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications from graduates and postgraduates (in computer science) for recruitment to Programmer and Computer Operator posts. Interested candidates can apply to the official website of the Commission. A total of 16 vacancies have been announced by the Commission. "If a candidate comes to know about any error/errors in the submitted application form except in exam, name and type of recruitment, Registered Mobile Number, E-mail ID, Aadhaar Number and such cases where prescribed fee for modified category is higher," reads the notice.

Programmer (State Agriculture Production Mandi Parishad): Candidates with B.E. or MCA or MSc or second class Bachelor degree with 'B' level course certificate from DOE.

Programmer Grade 1 Finance (Income-Expenditure) Department: Candidates with BE/ BTech or MSc or Graduate and 'B' level certificate from DOEACC. Candidates must have software development in C/C-Fox Pro RDBMS, Oracle/ Ingress/Sybase, D.B/Z etc. in DOS/Unix/Windows active environments and have experience in networking plateforms like Novell and Windows NT.

Programmer Grade 2 (Statistical Agriculture and Crop Insurance): Graduates with PG Diploma in Computer Science or 'A' level certificate from Department of Electronics and having knowledge of Software Development like C/C Fox Pro, RDBMS as Oracle/Ingress/Sybase, DB/2 etc. in DOS/Unix/Windows environment.

Computer Operator Grade 'B' (UP Public Service Commission): Graduates with diploma in Computer Science or Graduate degree with 'O' certificate from Department of Electronics. They should have data entry knowledge.

For complete eligibility criteria candidates should refer to the official website.

The last date for submission of application is April 28.

