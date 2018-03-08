Recruitment For Over 10,000 Assistant Teacher Posts To Begin In Uttar Pradesh Soon Official notification for the recruitment will be released by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on 15 March and interested candidates will be allowed to submit their application till 16 April 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT UPPSC Recruitment 2018 For Assistant Teacher Posts New Delhi: A total of 10768 Assistant Teacher posts will be filled up in Uttar Pradesh, online registration for which will begin on 15 March 2018. As per the reports carried by leading local daily Dainik Jagran, the recruitment drive will appoint Assistant Teachers in the trained graduate category, out of which 5404 vacancies are reserved for female candidates. Official notification for the recruitment will be released by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on 15 March and interested candidates will be allowed to submit their application till 16 April 2018. However application fee must be submitted till 12 April 2018.



UP Basic Education Board, the exam conducting body, has made



Likewise, applications have been invited by Army Public School, Fatehgarh for recruitment to contractual posts of TGT, Counselor and PRT for the session 2018-2019. Applicants can submit their applications till 20 March 2018. Graduates (in the concerned subjects) with B.Ed and minimum 50% marks in each are eligible to apply. Candidates should be TET/ CTET qualified for TGT and PRT posts.



