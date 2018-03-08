Recruitment For Over 10,000 Assistant Teacher Posts To Begin In Uttar Pradesh Soon

UP Basic Education Board Assistant Teacher Recruitment: Exam Begins On 12 March
UP Basic Education Board, the exam conducting body, has made Aadhaar card mandatory on the exam day. The test is being held to select candidates against 68500 vacant posts. According to the guidelines as reported in local daily, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre if they do not carry their aadhaar cards as identity proof. The aadhaar card must match the aadhaar number entered at the time of registration for the exam.
Likewise, applications have been invited by Army Public School, Fatehgarh for recruitment to contractual posts of TGT, Counselor and PRT for the session 2018-2019. Applicants can submit their applications till 20 March 2018. Graduates (in the concerned subjects) with B.Ed and minimum 50% marks in each are eligible to apply. Candidates should be TET/ CTET qualified for TGT and PRT posts.
