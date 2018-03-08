Aadhaar Mandatory On Exam Day For Uttar Pradesh Assistant Teachers Recruitment Exam 2018

According to the guidelines as reported in local daily, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre if they do not carry their aadhaar cards as identity proof. The aadhaar card must match the aadhaar number entered at the time of registration for the exam.
Candidates also need to carry their TET or BTC (D.El.Ed.) admit card on the day of the exam. In case these are not available with the candidate, they can carry the marks sheet of the last semester in BTC (D.El.Ed.).
The recruitment exam is being conducted for 68,500 vacant posts. The application process for this recruitment was conducted from January 25 to February 5. The admit card for the candidates who completed their registration successfully, is available on the official website for UP Basic Education Board (www.upbasiceduboard.gov.in).
CommentsAadhaar was not mandatory for registration to NEET UG 2018 and other such national level entrance exams.
