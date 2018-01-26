UPTET 2018: Online Application For Recruitment Of 68,500 Assistant Teachers Begins At Upbasiceduboard.gov.in Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board has begun the online application process for recruitment of Assistant Teacher Recruitment Examination 2018 on the official website (www.upbasiceduboard.gov.in).

38 Shares EMAIL PRINT UPTET 2018: Application For Recruitment Of 68,500 Assistant Teachers New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board has begun the online application process for recruitment of Assistant Teacher Recruitment Examination 2018 on the official website (www.upbasiceduboard.gov.in). The last date to submit online application form is February 5, 2018. Candidates would be able to submit application fee for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) starting from January 26, 2018. The recruitment is being done for 68,500 vacant posts. The exam date will be announced in due course of time.



Important Dates



Online Registration: January 25, 2018

Submission of application fee through e-challan: January 26, 2018

Last date for online registration: February 5, 2018 (till 6 pm)

Last date to submit application fee: February 7, 2018

Last date to complete and print online application: February 9, 2018 (till 6 pm)

Commencement of correction process in online application form: February 13, 2018

Last date to correct information in online application form: February 15, 2018



Eligibility Criteria



The candidates applying for this recruitment should have any of the following training qualifications in Arts and Science subject category: D.El.Ed. (BTC) degree form an NCTE approved institute.

Shikshamitra (trained from distance education mode and graduate shikshamitra with 2 year BTC qualification)

D.Ed. (two year diploma in Pedagogy from NCTE approved institute)

D.Ed. Special Education (from a RCI approved institute)

Special BTC training (from NCTE approved institute in Uttar Pradesh)

Two year BTC training with specialty in Urdu (from an institute in Uttar Pradesh)

B.El.Ed. (four year graduation in primary education)

Click here for more





Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board has begun the online application process for recruitment of Assistant Teacher Recruitment Examination 2018 on the official website (www.upbasiceduboard.gov.in). The last date to submit online application form is February 5, 2018. Candidates would be able to submit application fee for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) starting from January 26, 2018. The recruitment is being done for 68,500 vacant posts. The exam date will be announced in due course of time.Online Registration: January 25, 2018Submission of application fee through e-challan: January 26, 2018Last date for online registration: February 5, 2018 (till 6 pm)Last date to submit application fee: February 7, 2018Last date to complete and print online application: February 9, 2018 (till 6 pm)Commencement of correction process in online application form: February 13, 2018Last date to correct information in online application form: February 15, 2018The candidates applying for this recruitment should have any of the following training qualifications in Arts and Science subject category:Click here for more Jobs News