UPTET 2018: Online Application For Recruitment Of 68,500 Assistant Teachers Begins At Upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Important Dates
Online Registration: January 25, 2018
Submission of application fee through e-challan: January 26, 2018
Last date for online registration: February 5, 2018 (till 6 pm)
Last date to submit application fee: February 7, 2018
Last date to complete and print online application: February 9, 2018 (till 6 pm)
Commencement of correction process in online application form: February 13, 2018
Last date to correct information in online application form: February 15, 2018
Comments
The candidates applying for this recruitment should have any of the following training qualifications in Arts and Science subject category:
- D.El.Ed. (BTC) degree form an NCTE approved institute.
- Shikshamitra (trained from distance education mode and graduate shikshamitra with 2 year BTC qualification)
- D.Ed. (two year diploma in Pedagogy from NCTE approved institute)
- D.Ed. Special Education (from a RCI approved institute)
- Special BTC training (from NCTE approved institute in Uttar Pradesh)
- Two year BTC training with specialty in Urdu (from an institute in Uttar Pradesh)
- B.El.Ed. (four year graduation in primary education)
Click here for more Jobs News