UPPCS Prelims Results Declared @ Uppsc.up.nic.in; Check Now

UPPSC PCS Result 2017: How to check

The UPPCS prelims results have been declared. UPPSC Allahabad has published the list of candidates qualified for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Main) Exam-2017 on the official website of the commission. candidates who are searching for the UPPSC Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services prelims exam results may check the same following the steps given here. According to Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), 4,55,297 candidates had registered for the exam. Out which, only 2,46,654 candidates had appeared in the exam.UPPSC had earlier notified a vacancy for 677 seats for this recruitment.The candidates who are searching for UPPSC PCS Result 2017 or Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services prelims results may check their results following these steps:Step One: Go to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service CommissionStep Two: Click on the results link given on the homepage at the right side of the website.Step Three: Check your results on the next page.OrThe candidates may check their results following this link: Click here The candidates who are searching for the results of UPPSC PCS Result 2017 or Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services prelims may have to keep their roll number/registration number of the exam in their hand. The commission has published the roll number of successful candidates on the official website.Click here for more Jobs News