UPPCS Prelims Results Declared @ Uppsc.up.nic.in; Check Now

UPPSC had earlier notified a vacancy for 677 seats for this recruitment. Read: UPPSC Exam Calendar 2018 Released, Check Here
UPPSC PCS Result 2017: How to check
UPPSC PCS Result 2017: Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Prelims Results Declared @ uppsc.up.nic.in; Check Here
The candidates who are searching for UPPSC PCS Result 2017 or Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services prelims results may check their results following these steps:
Step One: Go to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission
Step Two: Click on the results link given on the homepage at the right side of the website.
Step Three: Check your results on the next page.
Or
The candidates may check their results following this link: Click here
The candidates who are searching for the results of UPPSC PCS Result 2017 or Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services prelims may have to keep their roll number/registration number of the exam in their hand. The commission has published the roll number of successful candidates on the official website.
Read also:
SBI Junior Associate Recruitment Notification Out; Check Your Eligibility
SBI Releases Clerk Recruitment Notification For 9633 Vacancies; Check Details Here
CommentsSBI Junior Associates Recruitment To Begin Tomorrow; Know Registration Process
Click here for more Jobs News