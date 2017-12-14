UPPSC Exam Calendar 2018 Released, Check Here UPPSC exam calendar 2017 has been released on the official website of the commission.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT UPPSC exam calendar 2017 has been released on the official website of the commission. New Delhi: UPPSC exam calendar 2017 has been released on the official website of the commission. According to the schedule released today, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will hold the UPPSC Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services preliminary examination 2018 on 24 June 2018 next year. The commission will organise the UP Judicial Services Civil Judge preliminary exam 2018 on May 13, 2018. UPPSC Lecturers in Government Inter College (Screening) exam 2017 will be held on 25 February next year.

UPPSC Exam Calendar 2018: Check Here

Check the important dates for various exams planned for next year UPPSC here:



UPPSC Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (Prelims) 2018: 24 June 2018



UPPSC Additional Private Secretary Exam 2018: 10 June 2018



UPPSC UP Judicial Services Civil Judge Prelims 2018: 13 May 2018



UPPSC Assistant Forest Conservator / Range Forest Officer Mains Exam 2017: 20 May 2018



UPPSC Assistant Lecturer Cadre Exam 2018: 6 May 2018



UPPSC Divisional Inspector Exam 2018: 15 April 2018



UPPSC Assistant Officer/ Assistant Review Officer Prelims 2018: 8 April 2018



UPPSC Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services Main Exam 2017: 17 March 2018



UPPSC Assistant Statistical Officer Screening Exam 2014: 11 March 2018



UPPSC Lecturer Government Inter College (Screening) Exam 2017: 25 February 2018



UPPSC Additional Private Secretary (Computer knowledge) Exam 2013: 11 February 2018



CBI Probe



According to latest developments, Central Bureau of Investigation will soon take over the probe into alleged irregularities in the conduct of Uttar Pradesh civil services examinations whose results were declared between April 1, 2012 and March 31, 2017.



Senior officials have said that the Department of Personnel and Training has issued a notification in this regard handing over the probe to the central agency.



"The DoPT has issued notification for CBI inquiry/ investigation about serious allegations against the UPPSC and examinations whose results were declared by it between April 1, 2012 and March 31, 2017," Uttar Pradesh Home Secretary Bhagwan Swaroop said in Lucknow.



Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier said that all the appointments made in the Provincial Civil Services by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) since 2012 would be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).



