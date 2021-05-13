Uttar Pradesh PCS 2021 Prelims Postponed

UP PCS 2021 prelims scheduled on June 13 has been postponed.

Uttar Pradesh PCS 2021 preliminary exam has been postponed, the state public service commission, UPPSC, has notified. The Commission has said that all exams scheduled between June 13 to June 20 have been postponed.

The Assistant conservator of forest/ range forest officer exam-2021 & Lecturer (male/ female branch) GIC (pre.) exam-2020 have also been postponed.

The UP PCS is held in three stages--preliminary, main written and interview. The preliminary exam is scheduled in June. The exam is held for selection to Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Block Development Officer, Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Tax), District Commandent Homeguards, Treasury Officer/Accounts Officer (Treasury), Cane Inspector and Assistant Sugar Commissioner, District Cane Officer U.P. Agriculture Service Group "B" (Development Branch), Superintendent Jail and other posts.

The Commission has already postponed exams scheduled to be held on May 23 and 30. The exams for Combined State Agriculture Services, Principal Grade 3, Vice-Principal and Assistant Director posts were scheduled on these dates.

