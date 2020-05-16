UPPSC Extends Application Deadline For PCS Recruitment 2020

UPPSC has extend application date for PCS and ACF/RFO recruitment

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has extended the application date for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination 2020 and Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/ Range Forest Officer (RFO) Services Exam 2020. The last date to submit application fee has been extended from May 18 to June 2 and the application submission deadline has been extended from May 21 to June 4.

The UPPSC recruitment was announced in April. The Commission announced 200 vacancies for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Examination and is yet to announce number of vacancies for the post of ACF/RFO.

Candidates applying for this exam must have a graduation degree. Applicants should refer to the official recruitment notification for post-wise specialization required.

The lower age limit is 21 years and upper age limit is 40 years. Relaxation in upper age limit will be allowed to candidates in reserved categories as per government norms.

The application fee for candidates in general category, EWS category, and OBC category is Rs. 125. Application fee for candidates in SC, ST, and Ex-Servicemen category is Rs. 65. Candidates in differently-abled category have to pay only the online processing fee of Rs. 25.

The selection process will have three stages - Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Personal Interview. Examination schedule will be released by the Commission later.

