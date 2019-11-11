UPPSC To Conclude Registration For PCS Exam Today; Application Ends On November 13

UPPSC PCS exam 2019 registration will conclude today

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conclude the registration and fee payment process for state Civil Services exam otherwise referred to as Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services exam or the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) exam. Eligible candidates will have to complete registration process by November 11 and then complete the application form by November 13, 2019.

This year the Commission has notified 300 vacancies which are considerably lower than last year when the Commission had notified 831 vacancies.

"Presently, the number of vacancies for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Examination under General Recruitment are about 300 and for Special Recruitment number of vacancy is 09 and for the Assistant Conservator of Forest / Range Forest Officer Services Examination the number of vacancies for the post of Assistant conservator of Forest is 02 and for the post of Range Forest Officer the number of vacancies is 53," reads the exam notice released by the Commission.

The Commission is yet to announce examination dates. The selection process constitutes a preliminary test, main examination and viva-voce.

The UP Civil Services prelim exam will consist of two compulsory papers which will be objective and OMR-based. Both the papers will have questions from general Studies.

Paper-II of the Preliminary Examination will be a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33%. It is mandatory for the Candidates to appear in both the papers of Preliminary Examination for the purpose of evaluation. Therefore a candidate will be disqualified in case he does not appear in both in papers. The merit of the Candidates will be determined on the basis of marks obtained only in Paper-I of the Preliminary Examination.

